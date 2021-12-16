Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carol Ann Ronky
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA
RONKY, Carol Ann, age 71, of Henrico, Virginia, died peacefully on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Spring Arbor Cottages of Richmond. Carol was born in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on April 28, 1950 to the late Michael and Gloria Elko. She was predeceased by her husband, Peter Ronky; and brother, Mark Elko. She is survived by her daughters, Jessica Ronky Haddad (Matthew) of Richmond and Cheryl Lugo (Victor) of Miami, Florida; and grandsons, Michael and James Haddad and Tristan, Gabriel and Alexander Lugo. Carol cherished time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved to travel internationally and go on cruises to the Caribbean Islands. She lived in York, Pennsylvania for 40 years, where she worked as a bookkeeper for a variety of businesses and in the rental office at Springetts Apartments. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on December 18 at Woody Funeral Home-Parham, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229. The family will receive friends at a gathering following the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at the Woody Funeral Home-Parham website for the family.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Parham
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Woody Funeral Home Parham.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am so sorry to hear of your loss. I extend my sympathy and prayer that God will grant you peace at this time and that your memories of your mother will be a blessing.
Linda Evans
Other
December 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results