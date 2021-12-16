RONKY, Carol Ann, age 71, of Henrico, Virginia, died peacefully on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Spring Arbor Cottages of Richmond. Carol was born in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on April 28, 1950 to the late Michael and Gloria Elko. She was predeceased by her husband, Peter Ronky; and brother, Mark Elko. She is survived by her daughters, Jessica Ronky Haddad (Matthew) of Richmond and Cheryl Lugo (Victor) of Miami, Florida; and grandsons, Michael and James Haddad and Tristan, Gabriel and Alexander Lugo. Carol cherished time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved to travel internationally and go on cruises to the Caribbean Islands. She lived in York, Pennsylvania for 40 years, where she worked as a bookkeeper for a variety of businesses and in the rental office at Springetts Apartments. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on December 18 at Woody Funeral Home-Parham, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229. The family will receive friends at a gathering following the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at the Woody Funeral Home-Parham website for the family.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 16, 2021.