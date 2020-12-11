WESBY, Carol Ann, 82, passed away on December 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred L. Cook Jr. and Myrtle B. Cook of Chesterfield; her daughter, Susan Jenkins; and her brother, Robert Cook. Carol is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Stephen Wesby; children, Michael Wesby, Janice Lohmann and David Wesby; six grandchildren, Tiffany Ludwick, Scott Lohmann, Heather Jenkins, Alyssa Wesby, Alex Wesby and Cameron Lohmann; and one great-granddaughter, Adelaide Ludwick. Carol was a devoted and caring wife, mother and grandmother. She was a dedicated homemaker, sincerely caring for her family and taking care of their needs. She will be greatly missed by all those whose lives she touched. Carol was an excellent cook and an avid gardener who loved flowers and her yard. She was fortunate enough to travel the world throughout her lifetime, and some of her fondest memories included spending time in the Keukenhof Gardens in Amsterdam, Holland, the largest flower garden in the world. Carol was a member of St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church and she and her husband taught religious education for four years while members of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Richmond. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 14, from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at Woody Funeral Home – Huguenot Chapel, 1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 12 p.m. at St. Edward the Confessor, 2700 Dolfield Drive, N. Chesterfield. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. in Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Avenue, Richmond. The family will be following the appropriate social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Carol's name may be made to Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Christmas Mother at https://www.cchchristmasmother.com/
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 11, 2020.