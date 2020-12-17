Menu
Carolann "Cami" Marciante
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
MARCIANTE, Carolann "Cami", 75, of Henrico, passed suddenly on December 11, 2020. Her daughter, Julianne Marciante, preceded her in death. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Salvatore Marciante Jr.; daughter, Andrea L. Gaskill; sister, Linda Hupp; and her two wonderful grandsons, Evan Ashton Gaskill and Noah James Gaskill. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, Cami went on to a long career of over 18 years as an orthopedic nurse in the Richmond area. After retirement, she continued to help others as a daycare provider at 'Cami's Camphouse' for 15 years. Her loving and helpful spirit will be missed by her family and all of the other lives she touched. The family will honor her with a graveside service at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Avenue, on December 18, 2020, at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Cami's memory to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Richmond, Va. Condolences may be made at www.blileys.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Greenwood Memorial Gardens
12609 Patterson Avenue, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Cami was the best Grandmother I ever had. She was a blessing in my life as well as others. She loved and cared for so many people in her life. She's now with her baby daughter Juli in Heaven. May she rest in Paradise. I will always Love you and miss you Cami. Love Noah
Noah (Grandson)
December 22, 2020
I’ll miss your sweet voice and words, All my love Cami!!❤
Stormy Lilley
Family
December 18, 2020
SHOCKED and yet so grateful for the friendship we shared as neighbors. Prayers for PopPops and family. Wonderful Memories, The Cook Family
Dorothy Cook
December 17, 2020
I love You! You can squeeze your baby girl now! God Bless you all. my heart is with you all!
George Lewis
December 17, 2020
