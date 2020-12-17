MARCIANTE, Carolann "Cami", 75, of Henrico, passed suddenly on December 11, 2020. Her daughter, Julianne Marciante, preceded her in death. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Salvatore Marciante Jr.; daughter, Andrea L. Gaskill; sister, Linda Hupp; and her two wonderful grandsons, Evan Ashton Gaskill and Noah James Gaskill. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, Cami went on to a long career of over 18 years as an orthopedic nurse in the Richmond area. After retirement, she continued to help others as a daycare provider at 'Cami's Camphouse' for 15 years. Her loving and helpful spirit will be missed by her family and all of the other lives she touched. The family will honor her with a graveside service at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Avenue, on December 18, 2020, at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Cami's memory to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Richmond, Va. Condolences may be made at www.blileys.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2020.