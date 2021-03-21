NEAL, Carole Anne Guertin, 80, of Ashland, went to be with the Lord on March 11, 2021. Carole was known for her kind and outgoing personality. She adored children and provided child care for over 25 years in Northern Virginia and the Richmond area. She also acted as a caregiver for over 20 years to her husband of 54 years, Clifton H. Neal. Carole was a role model for selflessness and commitment to the marriage vow until his passing in 2016. She enjoyed volunteering at her church, Beaverdam Baptist, participating in various clubs, cheering on all her favorite athletic teams and spending time with her friends and family. Carole was always cheerful and willing to lend a hand without hesitation. She will be dearly missed by all those that knew her. In addition to her husband, Carole was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Antoinette Guertin; brothers, Richard (Dick) and Robert (Bob) of Vermont. She is survived by her son, Michael Neal (Tammy) of Montpelier; and daughter, Karen Williams (Jody) of California; grandsons, Carter (Kori) and Clayton; two great-grandchildren and seven wonderful nieces and nephews.
A private interment will be held at the Flummer-Harvey Cemetery in Bluefield, Virginia at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of Carole's favorite missions, the Operation Christmas Child Fund or the Beaverdam Food Pantry, c/o Beaverdam Baptist Church, 19110 Beaverdam Rd., Va. 23015.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.
So sorry for your loss! Carol and Cliff were good friends and we enjoyed many happy occasions with them. They were dear friends and we had many good times and laughs. We will miss them!
Norma carlomagno
April 18, 2021
Mimi was a light to many of my days. I´m so thankful to have known her for so many years and to have gotten to spend some extra special time with her before Covid. She will always hold a special place in the hearts of everyone that knew her. She let nothing stop her or hold her back - and was thankful for all she could do and had. She was an inspiration to love life and keep moving forward. It is definite that Mimi is flying high and enjoying being in the arms of God and those that she´s missed for so long. Rest sweet Mimi. You´re all better now ! Love to all !! Tracy