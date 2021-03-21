NEAL, Carole Anne Guertin, 80, of Ashland, went to be with the Lord on March 11, 2021. Carole was known for her kind and outgoing personality. She adored children and provided child care for over 25 years in Northern Virginia and the Richmond area. She also acted as a caregiver for over 20 years to her husband of 54 years, Clifton H. Neal. Carole was a role model for selflessness and commitment to the marriage vow until his passing in 2016. She enjoyed volunteering at her church, Beaverdam Baptist, participating in various clubs, cheering on all her favorite athletic teams and spending time with her friends and family. Carole was always cheerful and willing to lend a hand without hesitation. She will be dearly missed by all those that knew her. In addition to her husband, Carole was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Antoinette Guertin; brothers, Richard (Dick) and Robert (Bob) of Vermont. She is survived by her son, Michael Neal (Tammy) of Montpelier; and daughter, Karen Williams (Jody) of California; grandsons, Carter (Kori) and Clayton; two great-grandchildren and seven wonderful nieces and nephews.



A private interment will be held at the Flummer-Harvey Cemetery in Bluefield, Virginia at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of Carole's favorite missions, the Operation Christmas Child Fund or the Beaverdam Food Pantry, c/o Beaverdam Baptist Church, 19110 Beaverdam Rd., Va. 23015.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.