WALL, Carole Moody, age 79, went to be with the Lord on May 27, 2021. Carole was born in Petersburg, Virginia on June 21, 1941. Carole dedicated more than 20 years working with a group of researchers at the University of Maryland Hospital with a focus on the prevention of sudden infant death syndrome. Carole was preceded in death by her daughter, Kelly Ailstock; and parents, Julius and Margaret Moody. Surviving are her loving husband, Lloyd Wall; stepsons, Mark Wall, Matt Wall and wife, Leslie; grandchildren, Matthew Wall and wife, Jenna, Audrey Wall and Christian Wall. Family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in the Smith West Chapel with the funeral service to follow at 2 p.m., with Alan Giles officiating. Interment will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday in Grandview Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 983-1000, SmithFuneraland