FLIPPEN, Caroline Cameron, April 5, 1957 to February 13, 2021, of Richmond. Cameron's life was characterized by her love of her church, St. James's Episcopal, where she especially liked singing in the choir, her association with Collegiate School and her love for her brother, Morrison. She struggled with health issues in the past few years and missed the fellowship of her church and choir members. She graduated from Collegiate School, earned a certificate as a nursing assistant from J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College and worked as a nursing assistant both freelance and at Medical College of Virginia. She was predeceased by her parents, William Morrison Flippen Jr. and Carol Mildred Cubine Flippen; and is survived by her brother, William Morrison Flippen III. May her voice of Green and Gold forever echo on high as well as through the rafters of St. James's. Hail, hail Collegiate! Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Cameron's memory to St. James's Episcopal Church - Music Program, 1205 West Franklin St., Richmond, Va. 23220, pushpay.com/g/doersrichmond?src=hpp,
or the Catharine Stauffer Flippen Scholarship at Collegiate School, 103 N. Mooreland Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229, collegiate-va.org/giving/make-a-gift
(in "Notes," type "Catharine Stauffer Flippen Scholarship in memory of Cameron Flippen").
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.