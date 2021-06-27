ROCK, Caroline Stitzer, age 86, died June 19, 2021. She was born February 1, 1935 in Richmond, Va. to Clarence A. Stitzer Sr. and Louise Goodman Stitzer. She was preceded in death by her sister, Helen S. Martin; and two brothers, Clarence A. Stitzer Jr. and Harry L. Stitzer. She is survived by one daughter, Louise R. Poltrack; and two grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Louise S. Melton; and one brother, Charles E. Stitzer; two nieces and five nephews. Remains rest at Woody Funeral Home and interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Mrs Rock was our General Business and Typing teacher at Henrico High School. I thought she was beautiful. She taught us how to do our own taxes and the correct way to write a check.I think of Mrs Rock whenever I write a check and I've written thousands over the past fifty years.
