LONIGRO, Caroline Virginia, 22, of Henrico, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 17, 2020. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her beloved parents, Glen and Michelle LoNigro; siblings, Charlie and Heather LoNigro; grandparents, Susan and Charles White and Virginia LoNigro; aunt, Laura Brady; uncle, Tommy LoNigro; cousin, Julia Bird. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Anthony "Poppy" LoNigro. Caroline was a recent graduate of Penn State University. She was very involved with her sorority, Phi Sigma Rho. Caroline was very passionate about helping children and families of children that have been diagnosed with pediatric cancer. Caroline's sorority along with other sororities at Penn State were very active with Thon, an organization that held a 46 hour dance off to raise money for the children and families with cancer. Her family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229. A celebration of her life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the funeral home and will be officiated by Father Michael Renninger with St. Mary's Catholic Church. She will be laid to rest in Westhampton Memorial Park following her celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Thon, 227D Hetzel Union Building, University Park, Pa. 16802.