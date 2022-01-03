BARLOW, Carolyn Johnson, departed this life December 28, 2021. Carolyn's legacy lives through her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; daughters, Kay Dabney (Petey) and Telisha Dabney; sisters, Lula Mae Brown and Rev. Kay Word (Phil); brothers, James Johnson and Roosevelt Johnson of Charlotte, N.C.; 17 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, cousins and friends who loved her dearly. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street. A Celebration of Life will be Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at New Canaan Worship Center, 4712 Forest Hill Avenue, 1 p.m. Interment Maury Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 3, 2022.