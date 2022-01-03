Menu
Carolyn Johnson Barlow
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
BARLOW, Carolyn Johnson, departed this life December 28, 2021. Carolyn's legacy lives through her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; daughters, Kay Dabney (Petey) and Telisha Dabney; sisters, Lula Mae Brown and Rev. Kay Word (Phil); brothers, James Johnson and Roosevelt Johnson of Charlotte, N.C.; 17 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, cousins and friends who loved her dearly. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street. A Celebration of Life will be Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at New Canaan Worship Center, 4712 Forest Hill Avenue, 1 p.m. Interment Maury Cemetery.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
New Canaan Worship Center
4712 Forest Hill Avenue, VA
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Kathelon Thomas
Friend
January 17, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
January 3, 2022
