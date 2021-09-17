BARNES, Carolyn G., departed this life September 8, 2021. She is survived by eight children, Catrina Nappier (Marvin), Andrea Hankins, Lisa Clark, Robert N. Clark III, Kimberley Clark, Jamal Clark, Erica Brooks (Melvin) and Tonita Clark; 40 grandchildren; a devoted adopted son, Alton Belsches Jr.; three sisters, Barbara J. Henderson (Bill), Gertie Arrington, and Princess A. Perry (Ray); and a host of loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where funeral services will be held Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 4 p.m. The family requests that all attendees please wear a mask, and streaming the service online at manningfh.com
is strongly suggested.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 17, 2021.