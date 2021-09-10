My condolences to the family of Sis. Barnes. As we wait patiently and look forward to the time when we will see Sis. Barnes again. Sis. Barnes and her family always showed true Christian love towards me and many others. The fruitage of the spirit is love and this love was shown countless times by Sis Barnes and her children to so many. May the God of all comfort, comfort the family during this time. Julian Benbow

Julian Benbow September 16, 2021