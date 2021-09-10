Prayers to Her Family, She was a Beautiful Person to work with DSS
Roslyn Thomas
Work
September 17, 2021
I knew sister Barnes my wife and I for a long time. we will truly miss her, our condolences to her family at this difficult time
Robert and Val kinney
Friend
September 17, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family. Carolyn was such a warm and loving person, she always had a warm smile for anyone she encountered.
Lydia Byrd
Work
September 17, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
September 17, 2021
My condolences to the family of Sis. Barnes. As we wait patiently and look forward to the time when we will see Sis. Barnes again. Sis. Barnes and her family always showed true Christian love towards me and many others. The fruitage of the spirit is love and this love was shown countless times by Sis Barnes and her children to so many. May the God of all comfort, comfort the family during this time.
Julian Benbow
September 16, 2021
For the family if Carolyn she was a wonderful sister who always cared for us more than herself she had so much love to give I will miss her very much all of you children cherish the beautiful memories
Doris Carter
Friend
September 11, 2021
our deepest sympathy and we will miss her so.
What a great hope we all have in seeing her again.
we always here for you all when needed and love you all dearly