When I was in the hospital in June'18 she came with my Mama to stay at house and would come up everyday while I was in ICU and did the best thing that felt good at that time to help comfort me was taking my left hand and just kept rubbing it - felt so good with her cool hands. I kinda felt bad for her standing on her feet that long but she didn't care. My mama got little mad bcuz I didn't want her to rub my hand bcuz hers were warm. Lol l pretty much spent every summer growing up at Aunt Carr-Carr house along with my cuz Tammy.

Donna Fuller (Brown) July 6, 2021