BURTON, Carolyn Wade, age 82, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in her home under the care of Kindred Hospice. She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton E. Wade Sr. and Virginia E. Wade; her sisters, Shirley, Lois, Audrey and Myrna; her brothers, Milton Jr. (Bucky) and Robert (Bobby); and her husband of 57 years, Richard M. Burton. She is survived by one loving sister, Brenda Brown; sister-in-law, Agnes Wade; and brother-in-law, Michael Holmgren; her daughter, Victoria Poarch (Coleman); and sons, Richard Burton (Teresa), Samuel Burton (Brenda) and Matthew Burton (Debbie); five grandchildren, Nicole (Danny), Brandon (Rachel), Justin, Nick and Ricky; six great-grandchildren, Trinity, Neveah, Cole, Amanda, Levi and Luke. She loved and left behind her companion dog, Pedro; close relative, Virgie Burton; and other family members and friends. Many thanks, especially to Joseph, Carmen, Peggy and Shannon of Kindred Hospice. She was a lifetime member of Antioch Baptist Church in Sandston, Virginia. Memorial services will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021, at 6 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, 3868 Antioch Church Road, Sandston, Virginia. Contributions may be made to Antioch Baptist Church, in lieu of flowers.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.
We use to shop and have lunch each week i came down!!!!. So many SPECIAL times! I can't imagine my life without her?
Brenda(sister &best friend)
Family
July 8, 2021
When I was in the hospital in June'18 she came with my Mama to stay at house and would come up everyday while I was in ICU and did the best thing that felt good at that time to help comfort me was taking my left hand and just kept rubbing it - felt so good with her cool hands. I kinda felt bad for her standing on her feet that long but she didn't care. My mama got little mad bcuz I didn't want her to rub my hand bcuz hers were warm. Lol l pretty much spent every summer growing up at Aunt Carr-Carr house along with my cuz Tammy.
Donna Fuller (Brown)
July 6, 2021
So very sorry to hear of Carolyn's passing. I have found memories of both her and Richard. Our prayers are with all of you.