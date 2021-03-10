CURTIS, Carolyn DeBoer, 89, of Colonial Heights, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021, after a brief illness. She was born in Muskegon, Mich. on October, 11, 1931. She was the daughter of the late Gerrit and Sarah Brace DeBoer. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Garland G. Curtis; brothers, Jay J. DeBoer, Julius "Jack" DeBoer; and nephew, James W. DeBoer. She worked for many years for the government at Defense General Supply Center and Fort Lee. After retiring, she and her late husband, Garland, opened Curtis Paint and Hardware in Chesterfield County, Va., which was in business for many years. She loved traveling with her dear friends, highlighted by numerous cruises and trips to St. Thomas, Europe, Greece, China and other countries. Carolyn is survived by her four nephews, Joe G. DeBoer (Janie) of Colonial Heights, Jon R. DeBoer (Natalie) of Richmond, Jay Wayne DeBoer (Dawn) of Sutherland and Dave A. DeBoer (Colleen) of Chesterfield; a niece, Diane D. Corrigan of Colonial Heights; nine great-nephews and nieces and five great-grandnieces; her best friend, Janet Haskins; as well as Reps and Robert Haskins, who were like sons to her; and a dear friend, Stacy Stafford. A private burial service will be held at Southlawn Memorial Park, S. Prince George, Va. Arrangements are being handled by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small. In lieu of flowers, because Carolyn had such a love for animals, donations may be made to the Colonial Heights SPCA or to the charity of your choice
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2021.