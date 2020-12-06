LLOYD, Carolyn Duke, our beloved Mom and Grammy, went to be with her Lord on December 1, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Lloyd Anderson Duke and Lora Varney Duke; along with the love of her life, Irvin. She is survived by her devoted children, Tim Lloyd (Anita) and Sharon Vecchione (Paul); along with three grandsons, Chris Stratton, Max Lloyd and Sean Lloyd. Born in Kentucky, she moved to Virginia when her father's career with the railroad brought the family here. She graduated from Glen Allen High School in 1950 and attended Pan American Business College. While in high school, she met a boy who was dating her best friend. Though she ignored him at first, he pursued her relentlessly, and they married in 1952. She and Irvin were devoted partners for 68 years. After her children were born, they became the focus of her life. She was the fun Mom, always welcoming their friends into her home. She actively supported all of their activities and especially enjoyed traveling to support Tim at his track meets at Hermitage and UVA. She was born into Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church and remained a member her entire life. Over the years, she served in many capacities, including Sunday school teacher, Sunday school class president, youth leader, deaconess, Vacation Bible School leader, committee member and ESOL teacher. She worked for a number of years at Richmond Memorial Hospital, where she enjoyed helping patients and their families. Once her children left the nest, her greatest joy was to take off on a road trip with Irvin. It didn't matter where, as long as there were stops for shopping along the way. She treasured her grandsons, and to the last day of her life, she lit up when one walked through her door. She volunteered at Lamb's Basket Food Pantry and the pantry always held a special place in her heart. In their later years, she and Irvin bought a condo in Florida and Mom became a happy snowbird, loving life on the Florida Gulf Coast. Today, we are comforted to think of she and Dad standing at the jetty, watching yet another sunset and preparing to dine together at the King's table. Service and burial to be private. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church or Lamb's Basket Food Pantry, 8419 Oakview Ave., Henrico, Va. 23228. Condolences may be made at www.blileys.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.