JONES, Carolyn Thompson, 77, of Richmond, born November 20, 1944 in Richmond, grew up in Victoria, Virginia, slipped away peacefully on December 13, 2021, after a brief illness. She leaves behind her husband and best friend of 55 years, W. O. "Bill" Jones III; and son, Scott, who graduated from The Collegiate School in 1986, served 20 years in the U.S. Navy and currently resides in South Carolina. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert E. Thompson and Edward A. Thompson of Victoria; and her twin sister, Wanda Thompson Jones of Chesterfield, Virginia. She is survived by her brothers, William E. Thompson, James R. Thompson (Shirley); and her sister, Brenda Ann Thompson Welt.
Carolyn graduated from Victoria High School in 1963 at the top of her class and elected to "go out on her own" rather than pursue a college degree which was a decision that changed the lives of two people. In October 1964, Bill, a U.S. Army 2nd Lt. en route to a 14-month tour in South Korea, was passing through Fort Lee, Virginia to attend a school where Carolyn happened to be working. Through a funny chain of events (would take too long to describe), he asked Carolyn for a date just two weeks before departure…that first evening was so wonderful that he asked her to reserve every evening until his departure for him (she did!) and the rest is history. They managed to stay together in spirit and long letters during his tours in Korea and Fort Lewis Washington and were married in 1967. His VMI 1963 Brother Rats kidded him "so you finally found the perfect girl…congratulations!"
A stroke in 1971 left Carolyn with a weakened left side and permanently blind on her left as well, but she persevered and was active in many organizations in Richmond while managing the household and their son, Scott…all without being able to drive! She was a former member of The Woman's Club, Richmond Symphony Women's Committee, TJ Junior Women's Club (Philanthropic Chairman), Junior Board and Guild of The Valentine Museum (Secretary, Treasurer and Shop Treasurer), Council of The VMFA (Gift Shop volunteer), Women's Committee of the Cerebral Palsy Center, Mayfair House volunteer at St. Stephen's and Tuckahoe Woman's Club.
She and Bill started sailing together as part of her therapy to recover from the stroke and ultimately spent 35 years sailing the Chesapeake Bay in a variety of boats, lastly on Jazz, their J37 sloop docked at The Anchorage, their weekend home on Jackson Creek in Deltaville. Though not a trained rider, Carolyn was fearless in the saddle…riding with cowboys in Colorado on cattle round-ups for several years (of course always keeping the cows to starboard) and Gauchos on a trip to Patagonia. Mid-day canters along Bermuda and Costa Rican beaches remained a memory for years. They traveled worldwide to some 25 or so countries on their own and in small groups (no cruises please) until the effects of the stroke and other physical impairments began to take their toll in 2016 and a change in lifestyle became necessary. Settling down allowed her to spend more time to pursue her favorite hobbies…cooking (Bill said she was a chef, not a cook), including tending to her herb garden, reading and crossword puzzles. She and Bill were "joined-at-the-hip" in all things except fly fishing, which she decided early on was not worth the effort to learn…"and besides Bill we don't need to do everything together!" Further health issues resulted in a final move to The Garden at Westminster-Canterbury Richmond in August 2021. Carolyn's indomitable spirit triumphed over all of her various issues until the last one prevailed in a sneak attack, not discovered until too late, on November 20, 2021, her 77th birthday.
With a nod to Rod Stewart…
You're in my Heart, you're in my Soul
You'll be my breath when I grow old
You were my lover, and my best friend
You're in my Soul through the end.
The family very much appreciates the professional and loving care given to Carolyn by the staff of the Parsons Health Care Center at Westminster-Canterbury during her last days, particularly Michelle, Aja and Cheryl.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to W-C Richmond Employee Christmas Fund, 1600 Westbrook Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23227, or FeedMore, 1601 Rhoadmiller Street, Richmond, Va. 23220, or Wounded Warrior Project
, Donor Care Center, P.O. Box 75841, Topeka, Kan. 66675.
As with all things, Bill and Carolyn talked about a memorial service and decided not to have one for either. Just think about her from time to time as a life well-lived!
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.