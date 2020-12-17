JONES, Carolyn, 60, of Richmond, departed this earthly life on December 8, 2020, at VCU/MCV Medical Center. Carolyn was born to Catherine R. Jones and the late Robert E. Jones Sr. on October 21, 1960, in Richmond. She was an engaging, charismatic personality with a sharp wit and keen sense of humor. Carolyn was preceded in death by the father of her loving children, Gilbert Howard. She leaves to cherish her memory two devoted children, Morgan and J. Howard; mother, Catherine R. Jones; siblings, Faye Parham, Robert E. Jones Jr. (Karla), Darlene Atkins (Fred), Norman Jones (Holly) and Cleveland Jones. Viewing will be held from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. December 18, 2020, at the funeral establishment. A private funeral service may be viewed at 11 a.m. December 19, 2020, at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family via http://bit.ly/3r4txKv
. J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2020.