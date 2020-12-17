Menu
Carolyn Jones
FUNERAL HOME
J M Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. - Petersburg
102 South Ave
Petersburg, VA
JONES, Carolyn, 60, of Richmond, departed this earthly life on December 8, 2020, at VCU/MCV Medical Center. Carolyn was born to Catherine R. Jones and the late Robert E. Jones Sr. on October 21, 1960, in Richmond. She was an engaging, charismatic personality with a sharp wit and keen sense of humor. Carolyn was preceded in death by the father of her loving children, Gilbert Howard. She leaves to cherish her memory two devoted children, Morgan and J. Howard; mother, Catherine R. Jones; siblings, Faye Parham, Robert E. Jones Jr. (Karla), Darlene Atkins (Fred), Norman Jones (Holly) and Cleveland Jones. Viewing will be held from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. December 18, 2020, at the funeral establishment. A private funeral service may be viewed at 11 a.m. December 19, 2020, at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family via http://bit.ly/3r4txKv. J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 9:00p.m.
J M Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. - Petersburg
102 South Ave, Petersburg, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
16 Entries

My sincere condolences to you and your family. May the Lord bless and keep you and your family.
Tamara Green
December 24, 2020
To Morgan and J and the Jones Family you have my deepest condolences and prayers for the Loss of you Mother-Carolyn Jones; she was truly a blessing & joy of those who was blessed to know her. She was truly a beautiful person inside & out. Carolyn will definitely be dearly missed and always loved.
Michelle Camp
Friend
December 19, 2020
Rest In Heavenly Peace my Cousin, Love and prayers to the family at this difficult time. To God be the Glory, Family be Blessed Love always, Pacing
Pacing Williams Dugger
Family
December 18, 2020
All my love and prayers to my family during this difficult time.
Adele Williams
Family
December 18, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Virginia Walker
Friend
December 17, 2020
Deepest condolences to the family. She is resting in the arms of the Lord, our God. May her memories forever live in your hearts.
Clementine Gregory Smith
Classmate
December 17, 2020
My condolences to the family. Carolyn was a beautiful person. She loved her children .RIP
Delores Branch
December 17, 2020
I met Carolyn at Verizon, she was a wise woman with an amazing work ethic. She was extremely proud of Morgan and J-, bird. She has left a major impact in my life. My deepest condolences. God has an intelligent, classy and beautiful Angel I his midst. Thanks for sharing her with us.
Tracey Thorpe-Taylor
Coworker
December 16, 2020
Sending my sincere condolences to the family of my long time coworker at Verizon. We shared many late night talks, laughs, and analyzing life situations.
May Carolyn R.I.Paradise with the King of Kings
Kimberly Sharp-brown
Coworker
December 16, 2020
I consider it a blessing to have had our paths cross and send my most sincere condolences to Carolyn's family and friends.
Shaneeca Williams
December 16, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. I will always remember her smile and loving ways may God wrap his loving arms around her entire family. Gone to soon I will miss you my classmate 1979 Sussex Central Tigers. REST IN Paradise.
Carol Jones
Classmate
December 16, 2020
Carolyn was a sweet and loving soul. My deepest condolences to the family. May she RIP.
Joyce Young
Friend
December 15, 2020
Sending my love and prayers to the family.
Robin Manning Johnson
Classmate
December 15, 2020
Sending Prayers of Comfort for the Family Rest In Peace, Carolyn.
Shirley Stringfield-Reese
Classmate
December 14, 2020
Rest in Peace Carolyn. May your family and friends take comfort knowing you are in Gods hands now.
Bridget Young
Classmate
December 14, 2020
Will Chambliss
Classmate
December 13, 2020
