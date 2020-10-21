SEIGEL, Carolyn Kay "Ruth", 76, died on October, 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Jewell Kay Rose; father, Kermit H. Dove; and brother, Jerry Dove. She is survived by her loving husband of 21 years, Louis E. Seigel; sons, Paul W. Waldo III (Laura) and Seth A. Waldo Sr. (Tammy); and grandsons, Seth A. Waldo Jr. and Devon Waldo. Ruth was a retired nurse of over 30 years. She was a member of Keneseth Beth Israel Synagogue, where she was member of the KBI burial society. A graveside ceremony will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, 1:30 p.m. at the Chapel of Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, 10300 Pridesville Road.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 21, 2020.