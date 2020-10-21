Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Carolyn Kay "Ruth" Seigel
SEIGEL, Carolyn Kay "Ruth", 76, died on October, 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Jewell Kay Rose; father, Kermit H. Dove; and brother, Jerry Dove. She is survived by her loving husband of 21 years, Louis E. Seigel; sons, Paul W. Waldo III (Laura) and Seth A. Waldo Sr. (Tammy); and grandsons, Seth A. Waldo Jr. and Devon Waldo. Ruth was a retired nurse of over 30 years. She was a member of Keneseth Beth Israel Synagogue, where she was member of the KBI burial society. A graveside ceremony will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, 1:30 p.m. at the Chapel of Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, 10300 Pridesville Road.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
21
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Chapel of Virginia Veterans Cemetery
10300 Pridesville Road, Amelia, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.