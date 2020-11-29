THOMAS, Carolyn Nichol, of Richmond, 98, widow of Dr. George Wm. Thomas, died peacefully on Sunday morning, November 22, 2020. Her legacy is her family, her church and the many ways she helped others through community service. She had four children, four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.



Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on April 29, 1922, daughter of Margaretha Fenderich and Walter Herd Nichol, she graduated in 1943 (B.S.) from Carnegie-Mellon University. In 1948, she married Dr. Thomas, who came to Richmond to work for the Health Department and then was in private practice for more than 30 years.



She was president of the Robert E. Lee Elementary PTA, past president of the Richmond Dental Alliance, member of the Manchester Order of Eastern Star and the Commonwealth Woman's Club.



Fifty years ago, she worked with her husband to create a national program of Dentistry for the Handicapped, sponsored by the Masonic affiliated Grottoes of North America. Her husband served without remuneration as the volunteer coordinator of the program; she handled all the administrative processing pro bono. The Grotto Humanitarian Foundation program provides free dental care for thousands of special needs children. They traveled throughout the United States and internationally promoting the Grotto when he served as Grand Monarch. For more than 25 years they served as editors of the Samis Grotto Cauldron. She was past president of the Grotto Ladies Auxiliary.



For the last 30 years, she was an active member of Belmont United Methodist Church, where she served on the church council, drove the church bus and was president of the senior citizen "Young at Heart" group, where she planned and arranged programs.



Always interested in public affairs, for 50 years she served as an election officer in Chesterfield and Richmond. For more than 20 of those years she served as the chief election officer and received the Richmond Electoral Board Distinguished Service Award. In November 2019, she was honored by the Richmond City Council for community service.



She is survived by her children and their families, Woodward Charles Thomas, George William Thomas Jr., Bonnie Thomas Chaffe and Sharon Woods Duncan.



Her funeral will take place on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Belmont United Methodist Church, 3510 Broad Rock Blvd., Richmond, Virginia 23234. Visitation will be at 10 a.m., service at 11 a.m., with burial in Westhampton Memorial Park at 2 p.m., Gaskins Road and Patterson Avenue. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to her church.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.