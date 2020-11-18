NAGY, Carolyn P., 97, of Henrico, Va., passed away peacefully on November 14, 2020. Carolyn was predeceased by her husband, Samuel. Carolyn is survived by her son, Frank (Liz); and daughter, Charlotte (Brian); four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Due to COVID-19, the family will not have a memorial service. Memorial donations may be made to Poplar Springs Baptist Church WMU, 5270 Charles City Road, Henrico, Va. 23231. The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Chestnut Grove Living and Hospice Community Care for their care and compassion.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 18, 2020.