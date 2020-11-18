Menu
Carolyn P. Nagy
1923 - 2020
BORN
1923
DIED
2020
NAGY, Carolyn P., 97, of Henrico, Va., passed away peacefully on November 14, 2020. Carolyn was predeceased by her husband, Samuel. Carolyn is survived by her son, Frank (Liz); and daughter, Charlotte (Brian); four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Due to COVID-19, the family will not have a memorial service. Memorial donations may be made to Poplar Springs Baptist Church WMU, 5270 Charles City Road, Henrico, Va. 23231. The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Chestnut Grove Living and Hospice Community Care for their care and compassion.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
