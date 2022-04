RUFFIN, Carolyn Diane, 55, of King Willlian, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022. She is survived by three sons, Robert Ruffin, John and Allen Williams. She is also survived by three granddaughters, three sisters, two aunts, two uncles and a host of other nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, April 10, 2022 at the Aylett Chapel of B. W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2022.