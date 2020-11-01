Menu
Carolyn S. Clemons
CLEMONS, Carolyn S., 92, passed away October 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William E. Clemons Jr. She is survived by her sons, William E. Clemons III (Marsha) and David L. Clemons (Kim); grandchildren, Katherine Brady (Steve), Molly Stewart (Bret) and Wilson Clemons; great-grandchildren, Declan and Ellison Brady, Bret and Landon Stewart; as well as nieces and nephews. Carolyn was an avid quilt maker. Her quilts will be shared with family and friends to enjoy and remember her by for years to come. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to her much-loved Richmond's First Baptist Church, 2709 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23220. Due to COVID-19, services will be private.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.
Woody Funeral Home Parham
As President of Woody Funeral Home, I extend our deepest sympathy from all our staff for your loss. We are committed to providing the utmost care to you at this time and throughout the days to come. Our purpose is to assist and serve you in a manner that exceeds your expectations. We pledge to strive to merit the trust you have reposed in us.
Bernie Henderson
November 1, 2020