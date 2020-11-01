CLEMONS, Carolyn S., 92, passed away October 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William E. Clemons Jr. She is survived by her sons, William E. Clemons III (Marsha) and David L. Clemons (Kim); grandchildren, Katherine Brady (Steve), Molly Stewart (Bret) and Wilson Clemons; great-grandchildren, Declan and Ellison Brady, Bret and Landon Stewart; as well as nieces and nephews. Carolyn was an avid quilt maker. Her quilts will be shared with family and friends to enjoy and remember her by for years to come. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to her much-loved Richmond's First Baptist Church, 2709 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23220. Due to COVID-19, services will be private.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.