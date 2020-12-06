PHILLIPS, Mrs. Carolyn T., age 70, went peacefully to be with the Lord on November 20, 2020. She was preceded by her parents, Lowndes and Geraldine Taylor. She is survived by her loving family, husband, Guy Phillips; four children, Jeremy (and April) Phillips, Jason (and Amanda) Phillips, Joe (and Tammi) Phillips and Misty Phillips; along with six grandchildren, one great-grandchild; brother, Kenny Taylor; and sister, Mary Stanley. Carolyn was a loving, caring, wife and mother. She was a longtime employee of Goochland County Public Schools as well as a devoted Christian, and spent many years as a member of Smyrna Baptist Church. Memorial service will be held at a later date due to restrictions.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 6 to Dec. 10, 2020.