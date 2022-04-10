Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carolyn Doris Wells
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
WELLS, Carolyn Doris (nee Parsons), 84, of Chesterfield, Va., passed from this life to eternal glory on Friday, March 11, 2022 at her residence. She was born on December 31, 1937 in Richmond, Va., the youngest of the three children of Shirley Oakley Parsons and Bernard Ray Parsons.

In addition to her parents; Carolyn was predeceased by her son, Ernie Jack Brownie III; and by her older brothers, Kenneth Parsons and Bernard "BB" Parsons.

Carolyn enjoyed spending time with her beloved family and pets.

Left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband, William R. Wells Jr.; sons and daughters-in-law, Bruce and Valerie Wells and William C. "Will" and Jody Wells; a stepson, Rowlett Coffey (Robin); a stepdaughter, Denise Coffey Schmitt; a daughter-in-law, Ronda Brownie; 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Richmond SPCA or to Lighthouse Baptist Church, 5608 Staples Mill Rd., Henrico, Va. 23228.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.