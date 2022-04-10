WELLS, Carolyn Doris (nee Parsons), 84, of Chesterfield, Va., passed from this life to eternal glory on Friday, March 11, 2022 at her residence. She was born on December 31, 1937 in Richmond, Va., the youngest of the three children of Shirley Oakley Parsons and Bernard Ray Parsons.



In addition to her parents; Carolyn was predeceased by her son, Ernie Jack Brownie III; and by her older brothers, Kenneth Parsons and Bernard "BB" Parsons.



Carolyn enjoyed spending time with her beloved family and pets.



Left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband, William R. Wells Jr.; sons and daughters-in-law, Bruce and Valerie Wells and William C. "Will" and Jody Wells; a stepson, Rowlett Coffey (Robin); a stepdaughter, Denise Coffey Schmitt; a daughter-in-law, Ronda Brownie; 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Richmond SPCA or to Lighthouse Baptist Church, 5608 Staples Mill Rd., Henrico, Va. 23228.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2022.