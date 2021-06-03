WRIGHT, Carolyn Patrick, daughter of Maurice Eugene Patrick and Martha Flippo Kurzman, passed away May 31, 2021. She was predeceased by her sister, Jeanie Brookman. She is survived by her husband of almost 58 years, Donald Lee Wright; children, Leigh Anne Coverstone (Neil), Melissa Grier (Doug), Brian Wright (Julie); brother, Calvin Patrick (Martha); and grandchildren, Patrick, Courtney, Kendall, Anna and Caleb. Carolyn was a consummate organizer who supported her children by never missing a fundraiser, insisting on educational excellence, removing red clay stains from softball or baseball uniforms and attending every event they undertook with zeal and enthusiasm. Her passion carried over into her work at Chesterfield County Schools for 25 years and culminated in her retirement as Deputy School Board Clerk. Carolyn and Donnie met on a blind date and were inseparable from that day. They enjoyed going on cruises, visiting the beach, doting on their dog, Quincey and knowing in tough times they could circle the wagons with their family and tackle any challenge. Carolyn adored all things Talbots, decorating her beautiful home and her jeweler friends, John Hardy and David Yurman. She left behind the legacy of knowing how to be impeccably dressed, mastering the perfect hairstyle, thanks to Scott McGregor and believing that every girl should own and wear a pair of red shoes when days were tough. The family wishes to thank Dr. Randal West for his care and the chemotherapy nurses, the 2nd-floor nurses at Johnston Willis Hospital's Women's Center Atrium and Amedisys hospice nurses for their amazing compassion and tenderness. An open house luncheon to celebrate Carolyn's life will be held on Sunday, June 6, 2021, from 2 to 5 p.m., at the Chesdin Landing Country Club Outdoor Pavilion, located at 21801 Lake Chesdin Parkway, Chesterfield, Virginia 23838. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Amedisys of Midlothian, 4591 Lifestyle Lane, Midlothian, Virginia 23112.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2021.