BARTHOLOMEW, Carroll Denis, Jr., 77, of Richmond, departed this life September 8, 2021. He is survived by two sisters, Karen Bernice Easley and Faye Bartholomew; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where the family will receive friends after an Omega Psi Fraternity Inc., Omega Service Thursday, September 23 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. There will be a Funeral Mass Friday, September 24 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 3300 R Street, at 11 a.m. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the church 10:45 a.m. Friday.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 15 to Sep. 22, 2021.