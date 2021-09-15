Menu
Carroll Denis Bartholomew Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
BARTHOLOMEW, Carroll Denis, Jr., 77, of Richmond, departed this life September 8, 2021. He is survived by two sisters, Karen Bernice Easley and Faye Bartholomew; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where the family will receive friends after an Omega Psi Fraternity Inc., Omega Service Thursday, September 23 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. There will be a Funeral Mass Friday, September 24 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 3300 R Street, at 11 a.m. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the church 10:45 a.m. Friday.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
3300 R Street, Richmond
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Faye and family. I extend my deepest sympathy for the loss of your love one.
Johnette Faison
September 22, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
September 22, 2021
Sir, this was some of the worst news that I could've received. Your untimely passing has kind of left a void for me. I'm certainly gonna miss you. I'm gonna miss our football talk especially since we both are Dallas Cowboys fans. I will cherish our conversations that we had whenever we saw each other. You always had a smile on your face when I saw you. You were my neighbor, my friend, and like a big brother to me. To the family, if I can do anything, or if there is anything that you need, please don't hesitate to call on me. Ms. Faye you know how to reach. And you especially , have my condolences. Until we meet again, sir. Take it easy. And, keep rooting for our Cowboys. We're gonna need it. I know that you will not be missing a game. Peace, love, and blessings.
Clifton Braxton
Friend
September 16, 2021
