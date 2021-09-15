Sir, this was some of the worst news that I could've received. Your untimely passing has kind of left a void for me. I'm certainly gonna miss you. I'm gonna miss our football talk especially since we both are Dallas Cowboys fans. I will cherish our conversations that we had whenever we saw each other. You always had a smile on your face when I saw you. You were my neighbor, my friend, and like a big brother to me. To the family, if I can do anything, or if there is anything that you need, please don't hesitate to call on me. Ms. Faye you know how to reach. And you especially , have my condolences. Until we meet again, sir. Take it easy. And, keep rooting for our Cowboys. We're gonna need it. I know that you will not be missing a game. Peace, love, and blessings.

Clifton Braxton Friend September 16, 2021