BRANCH, Carroll Alfred, 93, of Chesterfield, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Ethel Branch; his wife, Jean Karnelle "Connie" Branch; two sisters, Katherine and Ethel; and brother, Tom. Carroll is survived by his son, Wayne Branch (Donna); his daughter, Dianne Hughes (Ken); granddaughter, Heather Michalek (Jason); three great-grandchildren, Alex, Andrew and Lucy; and many nieces and nephews. Carroll was a WWII Army veteran who retired from Philip Morris. He was a longtime member of Central Baptist Church, loved snowmobiles and volunteering his time to the Credit Union.



The family would like to acknowledge and express their appreciation to his caregivers who were instrumental in his later life, especially Janice and Earl Southworth, who treated him as family.



Family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Bliley's-Chippenham. A funeral service will be held at Central Baptist Church Monday, September 27, 2021 at 2 p.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2021.