LIVELY, Carroll E., departed this life November 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Dorothy C. Lively; sons, Russell D. Carr and Wayne C. Lively; sister, Vivian Wilson; and brother, Robert B. Lively. He is survived by three nephews, Maurice "Randy" Wilson (Donna), Robert K. Lively (Gloria) and a devoted, Marvin E. Lively; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; extended Howlett and Hamlette families and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St. Funeral service and interment is private, however, you may view via www.mimmsfuneralhome.com
at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.