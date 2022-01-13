ROACH, Carroll Edward, 68, of Henrico, Va., passed away peacefully on Friday, January 7, 2022, after a brief illness. Born June 8, 1953 in Crozet, Va. to Samuel and Virginia Roach, he was preceded in death by his father. Survivors include his two sons, Kyle and Camden (Rachel); and two grandchildren, Abby and C.J.; his mother, Virginia "Stella" Roach; and two sisters, Patricia Truckenmiller and Betty Knight. Also leaving cherished friends, the Hastings and January families; and Brenda Clark, the mother of his sons. Carroll owned and operated C.R. Floors. He was a member of the flooring community in Richmond for over 40 years. He was a member of Grove Avenue Baptist Church in Richmond. He was a dedicated musician who enjoyed playing guitar with his friends. In his early years, he worked as a studio musician in Nashville and played with the Oak Ridge Boys early in their career. He recorded two albums with the Nitz family gospel group. He instilled a love of music in his sons and gave his granddaughter a keyboard at age three to start her music education. Carroll was also an excellent cook. He enjoyed cooking for friends and catering events. It seemed like Carroll knew everyone, having never met a stranger. The world has grown a little, okay, a lot quieter with his loss. A nice guy with a huge heart, friends could count on Carroll to do whatever was needed. He always had a story to tell and let everyone know how proud he was of his sons. The births of his grandchildren filled him with joy – he loved becoming a "Paw-Paw." Services will be held on Friday, January 14 at Woody's Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., in Richmond. Viewing will take place 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by a funeral service and reception. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Grove Avenue Baptist Church.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 13, 2022.