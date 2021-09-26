SCRUGGS, Carroll Minor, 82, "Butch" to his family and friends, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021. He was predeceased by his parents, Walter W. Scruggs and Audrey S. McCullough; and stepfather, Charles L. McCullough; also his brothers, Charles R. Scruggs, Walter W. Scruggs; sisters, Brenda S. Shredl, Myna Faye McCullough and Judy McCullough.



He is survived by his brother, Edgar (Mac) McCullough; sisters-in-law, Jo Ann R. McCullough and Margaret K. Scruggs; and brother-in-law, Gene Shredl; and many nieces and nephews.



Butch was born and raised in Richmond and was a proud member of "D" Company of the old John Marshall High School Cadet Corp. He loved to dance and LOVED "the ladies."



He moved to Maryland in his late teens to live with an aunt and uncle and learn the roofing business. After a couple years, he started his own business and stayed in Maryland until his retirement when he moved to Punta Gorda, Florida. When his health started to decline, he returned to Richmond to be near family.



Butch was an avid fisherman and loved fishing the Chesapeake Bay and living on his houseboat while in Maryland.



A special thanks to our niece, Tish Shifflett, for looking out for him while he lived in Florida. She was always there to get him to doctor's appointments, going to the grocery store and whatever he needed; to his childhood friend, Gordon Drumheller, who remained a close friend; and a special thank you to Heartland Hospice nurses, caseworkers and NP - Sarah, Michelle, Angela, Jae, Elizabeth and Cherry to name a few. You helped us get through this very difficult time.



There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Butch's memory to Heartland Hospice, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, #303, North Chesterfield, Va. 23235, 804-288-0235.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.