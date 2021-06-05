TOWLER, Carroll McCoy, of Toano, Va., died on Monday, May 24, 2021, with his family by his side. He was born in Danville, Virginia on January 21, 1938 to the late Muncy McCoy Towler and Irene Goard Towler. He retired from Newport News Shipbuilding after 35 years of service. He was a devoted Christian and loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janie Elizabeth Towler; sisters, Betty Towler Turner and Frances Towler Bradsher; and his beloved granddaughter, Shannon Michelle Tilley. He is survived by his children, Patricia Towler-Bosco and her husband, Rocky Bosco, of Canon City, Colo., Vernon McCoy Towler and his wife, Susan Johnson Towler, of Suffolk, Va. and Billy Wayne Towler and his wife, Shannon McInnis Towler, of Toano, Va. He also leaves behind five devoted grandchildren and one great-grandson, Amanda Joyce Tilley of New York, N.Y., Kyle McCoy Towler of Sarasota, Fla., Janie Elizabeth Towler of Toano, Va., Samuel McCoy Towler of Suffolk, Va., Anna Grace Towler of Suffolk, Va. and Anthony Benjamin Edward Bush of New York, N.Y. He is also survived by two sisters, Jean Towler White of Hampton, Va. and Kathy Towler Gauldin of Danville, Va. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions to Liberty Baptist Church in Hampton, Va.
Our thoughts and prayers are with your family Billy.
Geneva Williams and Family
Friend
June 8, 2021
Worked with Carrol on 688 subs. Carrol was a good friend and mentor. RIP Carrol. Thoughts and prayers to the family.
Ronnie Collins
Friend
June 7, 2021
I am so sorry of seeing that Uncle Carroll passed away. I am heartbroken that I didn´t know that he was sick. My Mom, Jean Towler White was in the hospital during this time. I will wait to tell her because it will devastate her and not be good for her health at this time. Once she is stronger I will let her know. My prayers are with your entire family.
Debbie Chappell
Family
June 6, 2021
Carroll was my brother. I am so sorry he has passed. Last time I talked with him, we talked about the Lord Jesus. We hadn't spent much time together in last few years, but soon we will have eternity to spend together. May the Lord comfort his precious children and grandchildren.
Kathy Gauldin
Sister
June 5, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Towler family, especially Billy, Shannon & Janie. We miss our great neighbors. Billy, so sorry for the loss of your Dad. Dina & Gary