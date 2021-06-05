TOWLER, Carroll McCoy, of Toano, Va., died on Monday, May 24, 2021, with his family by his side. He was born in Danville, Virginia on January 21, 1938 to the late Muncy McCoy Towler and Irene Goard Towler. He retired from Newport News Shipbuilding after 35 years of service. He was a devoted Christian and loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janie Elizabeth Towler; sisters, Betty Towler Turner and Frances Towler Bradsher; and his beloved granddaughter, Shannon Michelle Tilley. He is survived by his children, Patricia Towler-Bosco and her husband, Rocky Bosco, of Canon City, Colo., Vernon McCoy Towler and his wife, Susan Johnson Towler, of Suffolk, Va. and Billy Wayne Towler and his wife, Shannon McInnis Towler, of Toano, Va. He also leaves behind five devoted grandchildren and one great-grandson, Amanda Joyce Tilley of New York, N.Y., Kyle McCoy Towler of Sarasota, Fla., Janie Elizabeth Towler of Toano, Va., Samuel McCoy Towler of Suffolk, Va., Anna Grace Towler of Suffolk, Va. and Anthony Benjamin Edward Bush of New York, N.Y. He is also survived by two sisters, Jean Towler White of Hampton, Va. and Kathy Towler Gauldin of Danville, Va. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions to Liberty Baptist Church in Hampton, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2021.