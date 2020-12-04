GILBERT, Casandra E., was born on November 28, 1950, to Martha Womack Gilbert and Russell Gilbert. Casandra was lovingly known to family as "Bug" to friends and co-workers, and many others as "Sandy" and to a dear college Pinochle partner, she was known as "Cool Hand." Sandy was raised in Chatham, Va., under the watchful, loving eyes of her aunt, Mary L. Womack, while her mother worked for the federal government in Washington, D.C. Sandy shared she grew up in a meager log cabin where love abounded. Sandy, on November 26, 2020, Thanksgiving morning, vacated her earthen temple and flew away to see her Heavenly Father face to face. Sandy loved with a 1 Corinthians love and thus leaves beautiful memories filled with love and laughter to cousins, Sterling Womack, Deloris Crews and Catherine Berger; godson, Marcus Harris; a dear sister friend who she called "Mommie," Debra Travis; her spirtual daughter, Stephanie Napper; and a host of cousins, beloved friends, co-workers and colleagues. In lieu of flowers, please consider mailing a donation in Sandy's memory to the VCU Massey Cancer Center, Box 843042, Richmond, Va. 23284 or by phone at (804) 828-1450. Services will be held 1 p.m. December 5, 2020, in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, Va., watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2020.