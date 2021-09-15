RATTELSDORFER, Casey Marie, 31, passed away September 7, 2021, due to a massive stroke from COVID pneumonia. She is survived by her mother, Belinda Townsend; father, Ronald Rattelsdorfer; brother, David Rattelsdorfer; niece, Lindsay Rattelsdorfer. Casey was a 2008 graduate of Atlee High School and a 2013 graduate of VCU with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice
in Casey's honor.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 15, 2021.