Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Casey Marie Rattelsdorfer
ABOUT
Atlee High School
RATTELSDORFER, Casey Marie, 31, passed away September 7, 2021, due to a massive stroke from COVID pneumonia. She is survived by her mother, Belinda Townsend; father, Ronald Rattelsdorfer; brother, David Rattelsdorfer; niece, Lindsay Rattelsdorfer. Casey was a 2008 graduate of Atlee High School and a 2013 graduate of VCU with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice in Casey's honor.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
15 Entries
Late finding this out, but I´m truly going to miss her, and the times at VCU
Allison S
October 6, 2021
I never had the pleasure of meeting Casey. However I was good friends with her Mom, Belinda and loved her dearly. I know through our many hours of conversations, that Casey was the sunshine that she enjoyed every single day of her life. She adored, and was so, so, proud of her daughter, Casey. My heart was so heavy to hear the sad news of her passing. May you rest in peace Casey.
Cordie J Baird
Family
September 22, 2021
Casey was always so awesome and fun to be around. Riding bus 200 with Mrs.Carter all the way to Washington Henry, Chickahominy, and ATLEE. We had some of the best memories. My heart and prayers go out to her family. Casey you will be forever missed but never forgotten.
Chris Christian
Friend
September 19, 2021
David, Ron, and Belinda - I am so very sorry to hear about Casey. On May 15, 1994, she was the "hit" of Ray's and my wedding reception on the Annabelle Lee! She was so precious!
pat frasher
September 16, 2021
Our deepest condolence and prayers
George and Gail Eisbacher
Family
September 16, 2021
Well done good and faithful servant, well done! I´ll miss you and your warm spirit, your kind words, and your encouragement.
Tiffany Ward
Friend
September 16, 2021
Casey was always so sweet to me in high school. My thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends.
Catherine Nicholls
School
September 16, 2021
My heart goes out to Belinda. My sympathy to her family also. She was a beautiful person. My prayers and love to Belinda. Trying to contact you. Didn't know this until today. Please call me when you can. Will help in any way I can. Love you
Joyce f jackson
Family
September 15, 2021
Casey was a force for good. Our hearts are broken. Me, Rob, and our son Leo loved spending time with Casey, and she will be missed dearly. If there is anything we can do to help make it a little easier please let us know. We were looking forward to seeing you both at Leo's birthday celebration. We are so sorry, she is gone way too soon.
Elke Gregory
Friend
September 15, 2021
Words fail when needed to express the complete sadness of learning of Casey's death. I was honored to come to know Casey, and her joyful, gentle Soul. She is now departed, but shall never be forgotten. My prayers for all of her family, especially for Belinda.
Richmond H Dugger III
Friend
September 15, 2021
I am so so so sorry. God be with you in this time. May He surround you with support and love and comfort and peace for this unimaginable tragedy in Jesus´ name.
Erin OBrien
Friend
September 15, 2021
Belinda, my heart is broken for you, and I am at a complete loss for words. I e been trying to contact you. I will do anything for you. Please call me. 703-403-0870. I´m praying for peace in your heart. I love you and you know how we adored Casey.
Mariela Crawford
Friend
September 15, 2021
Our love and prayers go out to the family. Casey was a beautiful young lady and will be missed by so many.
Debra Corey
September 15, 2021
I am so sorry to hear this, what beautiful soul! My mom Misti and me send our love your way Belinda.
Chelsie Migliore
September 15, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Casey. She was such a loving and kind person whose life was cut short way too soon. My heart goes out to her family as I am sure they are totally devastated to lose their sweet girl. I love you Belinda and I am here if you want to talk.
Colleen OBrien
September 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results