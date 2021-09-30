Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Cassandra C. Collins-Crawley
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
COLLINS-CRAWLEY, Ms. Cassandra C., age 64, of Richmond, departed this life September 25, 2021. She was a deacon at Great Hope Baptist Church. She was also the office administrator at Fifth Baptist Church for 29 years. She is survived by four children, Ashley Pearce, Jonathan Crawley, Tayanna Collins and Tyra Collins; three grandchildren, Brian King Jr., Kameron Chambers and Kayden Crawley; her father, Rev. Louis A. Collins Jr.; two sisters, Cheryl C. Corbin (Joseph) and Amanda Collins; three brothers, Rev. Louis A. Collins III (Tammie), Timothy Collins (Tara) and Rev. Michael L. Collins; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held at Fifth Baptist Church, 1415 W. Cary Street, Saturday at 12 noon. Dr. Earl Brown, pastor. Dr. Earl Bledsoe, eulogist. Family and friends assemble at the church 11:45 a.m. Saturday. Funeral streaming at 5thbcva.org.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Fifth Baptist Church
1415 W. Cary Street, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
To my friend I will truly miss your beautiful smile and your strong quiet demeanor. My condolences to the family, my deacon.
Dianne Skinner
Friend
October 2, 2021
Our heart-felt condolences on the passing of Ms. Crawley. We have know her as a bright light in the office and the go-to person at Fifth Baptist Church for over twenty years. She will be deeply missed.
Dr. and Mrs. Wafawanaka
October 2, 2021
To the family, I offer my deepest condolences. Ms. Crawley will truly be missed. May God continue to comfort and strengthen you during and after this difficult time.
Deacon Yvette Diallo. 5th Baptist Church
Other
October 2, 2021
To the lost of my sista in Christ. I will truly miss you in my life. May God bless the family for their lost.
Roblyn Hubbard
Friend
October 1, 2021
Sleep in Heavenly Peace Denny.
Priscilla Stokes Broughton
September 30, 2021
It was my pleasure to work with Ms.Crawley for three years at 5th Baptist, I am in shock in her transition to her heavenly home so soon.My sincere condolences and prayers to all.
Clara Holloway
Work
September 30, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
September 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results