COLLINS-CRAWLEY, Ms. Cassandra C., age 64, of Richmond, departed this life September 25, 2021. She was a deacon at Great Hope Baptist Church. She was also the office administrator at Fifth Baptist Church for 29 years. She is survived by four children, Ashley Pearce, Jonathan Crawley, Tayanna Collins and Tyra Collins; three grandchildren, Brian King Jr., Kameron Chambers and Kayden Crawley; her father, Rev. Louis A. Collins Jr.; two sisters, Cheryl C. Corbin (Joseph) and Amanda Collins; three brothers, Rev. Louis A. Collins III (Tammie), Timothy Collins (Tara) and Rev. Michael L. Collins; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held at Fifth Baptist Church, 1415 W. Cary Street, Saturday at 12 noon. Dr. Earl Brown, pastor. Dr. Earl Bledsoe, eulogist. Family and friends assemble at the church 11:45 a.m. Saturday. Funeral streaming at 5thbcva.org
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2021.