To the Family of the late Deacon Cassandra C. Crawley, we The Williams Family would like to express our sincerest heart felt sympathies & deepest condolences in the passing of your love one. Deacon Crawley was a quite, humble & awesome Woman of God. You couldn't have known a better person. I Thank God for our families crossing paths for it was HIS divine intervention that allowed us to become family. She will no doubt be missed by many. We're praying God's hands of comfort, healing, love, & strength be with you all during this time of your bereavement. Remember, weeping may endure for a night but joy comes in the morning. May God continue to bless you & heaven smile upon you. Peace & Love! Deacon Sheila Williams & Family

Sheila Williams Family September 29, 2021