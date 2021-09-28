To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Deacon Cassandra Crawley will truly be missed. She was a person with a kind heart and always a listening ear. Many God's peace continue to up hold the Crawley and Collins families.
Blessings always.
Rev. QHarris
Queen Harris
October 1, 2021
To the Family of the late Deacon Cassandra C. Crawley, we The Williams Family would like to express our sincerest heart felt sympathies & deepest condolences in the passing of your love one. Deacon Crawley was a quite, humble & awesome Woman of God. You couldn't have known a better person. I Thank God for our families crossing paths for it was HIS divine intervention that allowed us to become family. She will no doubt be missed by many. We're praying God's hands of comfort, healing, love, & strength be with you all during this time of your bereavement. Remember, weeping may endure for a night but joy comes in the morning. May God continue to bless you & heaven smile upon you. Peace & Love! Deacon Sheila Williams & Family
Sheila Williams
Family
September 29, 2021
TRULY A BEAUTIFUL CHRISTIAN. MAY THE WORK YOU'VE DONE SPEAK FOR YOU. YOU WERE TRULY A BLESSING TO ME AS WELL AS TO FIFTH BAPTIST. I THANK GOD FOR ALLOWING US TO BE FRIENDS. I SHALL NEVER FORGET YOU. THANK YOU FOR ALWAYS BEING THERE FOR ME WITH A SOFT VOICE, SMILE, PATIENCE AND MUCH, MUCH MORE BEAUTIFUL ASPECTS. MISSING YOU, brenda
BRENDA SPAIN-JEFFERS
Friend
September 28, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. You will truly be missed.
Mya Cousins (Nurse Cousins RN)
Friend
September 28, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
