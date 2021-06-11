Menu
Cassandra Jackson
JACKSON, Cassandra, departed this life June 10, 2021. She is survived by her daughter, Lakeisha Boyd; two sons, Jamel Peebles (Dannie) and Grant Peebles (Sierra); eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Friday, June 18, 2021, from 2 to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 2 p.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
June 21, 2021
We are so sorry for the loss of Ms. Jackson. She was a wonderful resident and will be missed. Prayers and thoughts Townhomes of Oakley staff
Tonya Franklin
Other
June 17, 2021
