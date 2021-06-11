JACKSON, Cassandra, departed this life June 10, 2021. She is survived by her daughter, Lakeisha Boyd; two sons, Jamel Peebles (Dannie) and Grant Peebles (Sierra); eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Friday, June 18, 2021, from 2 to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 2 p.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 11 to Jun. 17, 2021.