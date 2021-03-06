Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Catherine Shirley Robinson Bailey-Smith
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
BAILEY-SMITH, Catherine Shirley Robinson, of North Chesterfield, died March 1, 2021. She was born June 3, 1932, to the late Thomas Hugh Robinson and Dorothy Hill. She was the widow of William A. Smith. Catherine was a teacher in the Newport News Virginia Public Schools for more than 25 years. She was a member of Quioccasin Baptist Church and a devoted member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority in Newport News. Surviving are her daughter, Kathy B. Masters (Terry); three sons, Wallace N. Jr., Harris D. (Marta) and Spencer M. Bailey; nine grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; two stepsons, Brian and Russell Smith; two devoted cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday, March 7, 2021. Graveside services will be held 12 noon, Monday, March 8, at Quioccasin Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 6:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Mar
8
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Quioccasin Baptist Church Cemetery
Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Scott's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
I didn't know u personally but I knew your two boys Wallace and Harris and from them and the way that they are I now that you was a wonderful lady
Linda Dawes
Friend
March 8, 2021
I am sadden by the loss of my cousin.She was such a kind,loving,giving person.We had such great times together and she was so helpful to me when I had to care for my mother.They stuck together and loved each other.Wallace, Cathy,Harris, Spencer and Mata you are in my prayers Frances Gregory
Frances H Gregory
March 6, 2021
Ilonda Payne Gregory
March 6, 2021
To Kathy, Wallace, Harris, and Spencer:

Sending my deepest condolences during this difficult time. It was a pleasure to have known your mother. She was a kind and sweet woman. Hold tight to her memories, and God will strengthen and see you through.


Lovingly,

Isa
Isa Banks
Friend
March 6, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
March 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results