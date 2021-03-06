BAILEY-SMITH, Catherine Shirley Robinson, of North Chesterfield, died March 1, 2021. She was born June 3, 1932, to the late Thomas Hugh Robinson and Dorothy Hill. She was the widow of William A. Smith. Catherine was a teacher in the Newport News Virginia Public Schools for more than 25 years. She was a member of Quioccasin Baptist Church and a devoted member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority in Newport News. Surviving are her daughter, Kathy B. Masters (Terry); three sons, Wallace N. Jr., Harris D. (Marta) and Spencer M. Bailey; nine grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; two stepsons, Brian and Russell Smith; two devoted cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday, March 7, 2021. Graveside services will be held 12 noon, Monday, March 8, at Quioccasin Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2021.
I didn't know u personally but I knew your two boys Wallace and Harris and from them and the way that they are I now that you was a wonderful lady
Linda Dawes
Friend
March 8, 2021
I am sadden by the loss of my cousin.She was such a kind,loving,giving person.We had such great times together and she was so helpful to me when I had to care for my mother.They stuck together and loved each other.Wallace,
Cathy,Harris,
Spencer and Mata you are in my prayers
Frances Gregory
Frances H Gregory
March 6, 2021
Ilonda Payne Gregory
March 6, 2021
To Kathy, Wallace, Harris, and Spencer:
Sending my deepest condolences during this difficult time. It was a pleasure to have known your mother. She was a kind and sweet woman. Hold tight to her memories, and God will strengthen and see you through.
Lovingly,
Isa
Isa Banks
Friend
March 6, 2021
