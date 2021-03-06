BAILEY-SMITH, Catherine Shirley Robinson, of North Chesterfield, died March 1, 2021. She was born June 3, 1932, to the late Thomas Hugh Robinson and Dorothy Hill. She was the widow of William A. Smith. Catherine was a teacher in the Newport News Virginia Public Schools for more than 25 years. She was a member of Quioccasin Baptist Church and a devoted member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority in Newport News. Surviving are her daughter, Kathy B. Masters (Terry); three sons, Wallace N. Jr., Harris D. (Marta) and Spencer M. Bailey; nine grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; two stepsons, Brian and Russell Smith; two devoted cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday, March 7, 2021. Graveside services will be held 12 noon, Monday, March 8, at Quioccasin Baptist Church Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2021.