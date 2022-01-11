BUSBEE, Catherine Hart, 99, of the Masonic Home of Virginia, went to be with the Lord Saturday, January 8, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Percy and Annie Kate Hart; brothers, Bobby, Tommy and Kenneth Hart; sisters, Etta Bea Roe and Alice Farmer; and her husband, Larkin Busbee. Catherine is survived by her daughter, Cathette Plumer (Warren); nieces, Janet Hart, Charlene Bragg, Mary Beth Flippen, Ginella Hart and Kathy Hart; nephews, Richard Farmer and Greg Hart; as well as several great-nieces, nephews and extended family. She was a member and Past Worthy Matron of the Branche Spencer # 11 Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star, served as Grand Ruth of the Grand Chapter of Va., OES and was the Past President of the Scottish Rite Women's Club. Catherine and her late husband were the co-owners of Busbee Electronic Supply Co., in Richmond. Upon retirement, Catherine and Larkin lived in Melbourne Beach, Fla., and she returned to Va. in 2004, after Larkin's passing. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, January 13, 2022. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum at Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Quarter Horse Foundation, 2601 Quarter Horse Dr., Amarillo, Texas 79104, the Four Horseshoes Youth Foundation, 17110 James Madison Hwy., Gordonsville, Va. 22942 or the charity of your choice
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 11, 2022.