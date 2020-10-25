MORGAN, Catherine Davis, went peacefully to be with her Lord surrounded by family on October 21, 2020, after a short but courageous battle with brain cancer. She is survived by her beloved husband of 50 years, Brian Leonard Morgan; and their two daughters, Anne Morgan Vig (Greg) of Doswell, Virginia and Elizabeth Morgan Guy (Danny) of Montpelier, Virginia. She is also survived by her brother, Nathaniel Jones Davis IV (Jenny) of Dayton, Ohio; and sister, Mary Cranford Davis of Richmond, Virginia. She was the proud grandmother to four grandchildren, Dylan Guy, Tyler Guy, Morgan Vig and Jordan Vig. The daughter of the late Nathaniel Jones Davis III and Louise Thornton Davis, Cathy was born on Thanksgiving Day, November 25, 1948, in Alexander City, Alabama. Cathy spent most of her early years in Arlington, Virginia, where her father was an engineer at Fort Belvoir. She graduated from Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, Virginia in 1970 and married Brian that same year. Cathy went on to teach history at St. Bridget's School in Richmond, Virginia, until they had their first child in 1975. She then stayed home to raise their two daughters in Hanover County, Virginia. Cathy gave freely of her time, talent and resources in many organizations in the community, especially to the United Methodist Church. She was a devoted member of St. Peter's United Methodist Church in Montpelier for 43 years. Cathy lovingly served on or led almost every committee within the church. In the early 1980s, Cathy became actively involved with the Virginia Conference Historical Society of the United Methodist Church, including serving as President for many years. In 1984, she finished writing a commissioned book entitled "United Methodist Women in Virginia: 1784 – 1984." She also wrote for the Virginia United Methodist Heritage for several decades and also served as its editor. Above all else, Cathy loved spending time with family and friends in her free time. She cherished her time making memories with her four grandkids. Cathy enjoyed traveling with Brian to places near and far, from the mountains of Virginia to England and Australia. She was passionate about genealogy and did extensive research on her family history dating back to the 1700s. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, October 29, at 10 a.m. at St. Peter's United Methodist Church in Montpelier (masks required). The service will also be livestreamed and recorded. Visitation with the family will immediately follow the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 15599 Mountain Road, Montpelier, Va. 23192.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2020.