DUKE, Catherine Trice, A precious life remembered!
Duke, Catherine Trice, 46, of Glen Allen, Virginia, was received home by Heaven's Angels on February 25, 2021. Born in Richmond, she was the daughter of J. Michael Duke Sr. and Jeanean Woolfolk Duke of Beaverdam. Catherine grew up in Glen Allen and graduated from Hermitage High School in 1992, James Madison University in 1996, where she was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority and she received her master's degree in Health Care Administration/Gerontology from VCU in 2003. She was a lifelong member of Glen Allen Baptist Church, a relationship that provided an enduring faith as a believer. Catherine was also a member of the Louisa Courthouse Chapter of the DAR, following in her mother's and grandmother's footsteps. She spent her professional career in the real estate and mortgage banking business, where she began as a temp before rising through the ranks to become an Assistant Vice President of Secondary Lending. Catherine will be remembered for her beautiful smile, her friendly and warm personality and for bringing joy and fun into the lives of those who knew her.
She would light up any room and had many of her family and friends laughing with her undeniable way of telling stories. She gave the best hugs and had an infectious laugh that brought joy to those around her. Catherine was adored by all ages – from her Grandmother Woolfolk "Maga" (age 103) to her nieces and to the children of her closest friends. She was always up for an adventure or a travel excursion, especially to the beach, and she loved learning and experiencing life. Catherine was also the ultimate caretaker for people in her life – she would provide care and ministry to children, elderly, family and her circle of friends. She was a shoulder you could lean on and an effective listener. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Catherine will be remembered often and never forgotten.
In addition to her parents, Catherine is survived by her brothers, John Michael Duke Jr. of Glen Allen and David Andrew Duke, his wife, Lauren Thompson Duke; and two nieces, Avery and Alexandra Duke of Glen Allen; and her grandmother, Marjorie R. Woolfolk of Louisa; and by numerous loving aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her grandparents, Anderson Lavert Woolfolk Sr. of Louisa and Lunsford Andrew Duke Sr. and Lillian Moody Duke of Beaverdam.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. (reflections and sharing at 3 p.m.) Thursday, March 4, 2021, at The Montpelier Center for Arts & Education at 17205 Mountain Rd., Montpelier, Va. 23192. COVID-19 protocol will be respected.
A private graveside interment for family at 4:30 p.m. to follow in the family cemetery, 17079 Beaver Dam Rd., Beaverdam, Va. 23015.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Glen Allen Baptist Church Endowment Fund, P.O. Box 1245, Glen Allen, Va. 23060-1245.
Jeanean and Michael I can not believe it has been a year. Not one day has gone by where we have not thought of Catherine. I hope that you have found peace and only good memories are remembered. We love you and miss you! Catherine continue to RIP.
Melanie Berman
Friend
February 24, 2022
Praying for comfort and Peace during this difficult time.
Sarah McComb Ashworth
March 6, 2021
My deepest condolences to the whole family. It´s been a few years since I last saw Catherine but it was always easy to reconnect. Catherine became an early friend living around the corner growing up and attending school and church together. She was always full of life and had a big smile on her face. I´ll always fondly remember our fun times together including birthday parties, dumping out my box full of barbies to play with and at her house her loads of makeup. Rest In Peace my friend.
Jennifer Brice Hurt
March 5, 2021
Catherine you will be missed and we pray for your family.
Jimmy McMillan
March 4, 2021
Jeanean & Mike,
We are all at a loss for words. Catherine was the best person and so funny when we would chat outside. I always would compliment the flower beds and fall decorations. Every time I would hear it was "mom". We loved when Jeanean would come by. She was so great and sweet with Benjamin. We had a neighbor that we would try and keep up with ever since we moved. I wish she would be there when we come back in a few more weeks. Every time we would swing by our old 9612 we would look for her. Catherine was such a giving and loving person. She had SO many friends and loved ones. I would always watch out for her when we were neighbors. Benjamin always wanted to trick or treat to her house because of the cool decorations. We miss the whole family, but Catherine is someone we will never forget.
We love you all and are always here for you. RIP Catherine I know you have your wings and can feel peace now. Fly high angel.
Melanie, Michael, & Benjamin Berman
March 4, 2021
My love and deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this obvious awesome young lady. Keeping you all in my prayers.
Donna DeLong Matthews
Donna DeLong Matthews
March 4, 2021
Catherine, you’ll always be remembered by your lovely smile, infectious laugh and lively spirit. So many great times since Kindergarten. Rest well, my friend.
Nikki Adkins Powell
Friend
March 3, 2021
Catherine was a lovely woman. I often told her that if I weren´t her doctor we´d be best friends. My sympathies go out to her dear parents, brothers and all of the family. She will be truly missed as she was loved.
Bernice Butler,MD
March 3, 2021
Dear Mike & family,
My deepest sympathies for your loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Chuck Kimbrough
Chuck Kimbrough
March 3, 2021
Our heart is broken. We loved Catherine and thought of her as a part of our family. We will miss her beautiful face and infectious laugh. Rest In Peace in the arms of God sweet girl.
Ron and Sandy Mejia
March 3, 2021
I remember her at Glen Allen E.S. She was a very sweet and adorable girl. My prayers and thoughts are with the Duke family,
Robert Siegel
March 3, 2021
Sending love and light to you...May God's light guide you and your family through the shadows of your grief...Until you meet again....
Casey Speas
March 3, 2021
The Cucurella Family
March 2, 2021
Sorry to hear of your loss. You have my deepest sympathy. I will keep all of your family in my thoughts & prayers at this difficult time.
Vera Flammia Hartless
Vera Hartless
March 3, 2021
Shannon Brown and Holly Jones
March 2, 2021
As you grieve know that we are remembering you and honoring the memory of your sweet daughter. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Sonny and Barbara Catlett
March 2, 2021
May your beautiful memories sustain and bring comfort to you during this difficult season.
Thurman & Lynn Yarbrough
March 2, 2021
Brian Rath (aka Farcos)
March 2, 2021
Mike and family,
I am so sorry to hear of this loss. My heart and prayers go out to all of you during this difficult time.
Rev. Mark Hughes
March 2, 2021
My heart aches for your family Prayers for all of you
Richard Alston
March 2, 2021
Thomas and Harrison Ravn
March 2, 2021
Was so very sorry to hear about Catherine's passing. She made my time at GABC just wonderful and I thought very highly of her! Thinking of you all at this time.
Michelle Ashworth
March 2, 2021
Such tragic news. Sending my deepest sympathy and condolences to all her family and friends. God's peace to you all.
Anna Belle Ambrosen
March 2, 2021
Catherine was beautiful inside and out and was such a caring person. We will always remember her kindness and outgoing nature. She will be missed by so many. Jane and Kent Alford
Jane Alford
March 2, 2021
I, and our church is praying for your family.
Jeff Downs
March 2, 2021
Jeanean and Michael
I am so sorry for your loss. Catherine and my daughter Jennifer were the same age when we were in Brook Run. We were always sharing stories. Although it has been a while, I remember her as sweet child. My thoughts and prayers go out to all of you. I can´t imagine the heartache of losing a child. May God hold you close in his arms
Martha Ankeney Guill Joiner
March 2, 2021
J.E. Jones Lumber Company
March 2, 2021
Michael and Jeanean, I am saying prayers for you both for comfort and peace. There is never enough time to prepare for losing a child, and I know it is the most difficult loss to accept. I am confident there is a joyous reunion with Lillian, Andrew, and other members of your family. I am so very sorry for your loss.
Pat Coffey
March 2, 2021
Jeanean and Family,
Our Thoughts and Prayers Are With Your Family During This Time Of Sorrow.
God Bless
Deepest Sympathy
The Snow Family
Gene and Jeannette Snow
March 2, 2021
Jeanean and Michael and family; our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. May God send you comfort and peace and may the memories that you hold close to your heart sustain you in the days ahead. Sending hugs and lots of love!