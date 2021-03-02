DUKE, Catherine Trice, A precious life remembered!





Duke, Catherine Trice, 46, of Glen Allen, Virginia, was received home by Heaven's Angels on February 25, 2021. Born in Richmond, she was the daughter of J. Michael Duke Sr. and Jeanean Woolfolk Duke of Beaverdam. Catherine grew up in Glen Allen and graduated from Hermitage High School in 1992, James Madison University in 1996, where she was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority and she received her master's degree in Health Care Administration/Gerontology from VCU in 2003. She was a lifelong member of Glen Allen Baptist Church, a relationship that provided an enduring faith as a believer. Catherine was also a member of the Louisa Courthouse Chapter of the DAR, following in her mother's and grandmother's footsteps. She spent her professional career in the real estate and mortgage banking business, where she began as a temp before rising through the ranks to become an Assistant Vice President of Secondary Lending. Catherine will be remembered for her beautiful smile, her friendly and warm personality and for bringing joy and fun into the lives of those who knew her.



She would light up any room and had many of her family and friends laughing with her undeniable way of telling stories. She gave the best hugs and had an infectious laugh that brought joy to those around her. Catherine was adored by all ages – from her Grandmother Woolfolk "Maga" (age 103) to her nieces and to the children of her closest friends. She was always up for an adventure or a travel excursion, especially to the beach, and she loved learning and experiencing life. Catherine was also the ultimate caretaker for people in her life – she would provide care and ministry to children, elderly, family and her circle of friends. She was a shoulder you could lean on and an effective listener. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Catherine will be remembered often and never forgotten.



In addition to her parents, Catherine is survived by her brothers, John Michael Duke Jr. of Glen Allen and David Andrew Duke, his wife, Lauren Thompson Duke; and two nieces, Avery and Alexandra Duke of Glen Allen; and her grandmother, Marjorie R. Woolfolk of Louisa; and by numerous loving aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her grandparents, Anderson Lavert Woolfolk Sr. of Louisa and Lunsford Andrew Duke Sr. and Lillian Moody Duke of Beaverdam.



Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. (reflections and sharing at 3 p.m.) Thursday, March 4, 2021, at The Montpelier Center for Arts & Education at 17205 Mountain Rd., Montpelier, Va. 23192. COVID-19 protocol will be respected.



A private graveside interment for family at 4:30 p.m. to follow in the family cemetery, 17079 Beaver Dam Rd., Beaverdam, Va. 23015.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Glen Allen Baptist Church Endowment Fund, P.O. Box 1245, Glen Allen, Va. 23060-1245.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2021.