GRAY, Catherine Allen, 88, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, June 4, 2021. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, James Alvin Gray; a grandson, David Gray; and three brothers. Catherine is survived by her devoted children, Dennis Gray (Donna), Terry McMillan (Bobby), Sherry Brumbach (Jason) and Stephen Gray (Melissa); seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; her brother, James "Butch" Allen (Hazel); and many friends. Catherine attended Black Creek Baptist Church for many years and was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ. She had a great love for flowers and fulfilled her lifelong dream by owning and operating Catherine's Flowers for over 20 years. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends Monday, June 7, 2021, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Black Creek Baptist Church, 6289 McClellan Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, with interment to follow in the church cemetery.