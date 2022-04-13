MCGLONE, Mrs. Catherine, age 74, of Richmond, departed this life April 6, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Reginald McGlone. She is survived by two daughters, Deirdre McGlone-Webb (Gregory) and Tamiko McGlone (Willie Johnson Jr.); one son, Reginald McGlone Jr.; three grandchildren, Blaire Harrington, G. Heath Webb and McKinley McGlone; two great-grandchildren; one sister, Sandra Noble (William Sr.); five aunts, three uncles, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. McGlone can be viewed Thursday between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Friday at 11:30 a.m. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 11:15 a.m. Friday.