Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Catherine Ciulla "Cathy" Sparagna
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA
SPARAGNA, Catherine "Cathy" Ciulla, began her final trip to heaven on a sunny morning April 2, 2022. After 87 years of memories, friends and family, she joins centuries of ancestors from the small town Piana dei Greci, Palermo, Sicily. Her younger brother, John, preceded her journey. She is survived by dedicated husband of 65 years, Nicholas; her two sisters Pasqualina "Patty" DeCoursey and Elaine Roberts; eldest son Michael; youngest son Steven (spouse Angela) and their four children John (spouse Julianna), Hillary (spouse John Battle), Spencer, and Hunter; as well as three great grandchildren Viviana Grace Battle, Gavriella Blake Battle, and John Luke Sparagna. Cathy retired as civilian employee at Strategic Air Command, Griffiss AFB, Rome, NY. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren, travel and she was known to visit a casino or two. A Roman Catholic Graveside Service was conducted on April 8th at her final resting place, Signal Hill Cemetary, Hanover.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.