SPARAGNA, Catherine "Cathy" Ciulla, began her final trip to heaven on a sunny morning April 2, 2022. After 87 years of memories, friends and family, she joins centuries of ancestors from the small town Piana dei Greci, Palermo, Sicily. Her younger brother, John, preceded her journey. She is survived by dedicated husband of 65 years, Nicholas; her two sisters Pasqualina "Patty" DeCoursey and Elaine Roberts; eldest son Michael; youngest son Steven (spouse Angela) and their four children John (spouse Julianna), Hillary (spouse John Battle), Spencer, and Hunter; as well as three great grandchildren Viviana Grace Battle, Gavriella Blake Battle, and John Luke Sparagna. Cathy retired as civilian employee at Strategic Air Command, Griffiss AFB, Rome, NY. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren, travel and she was known to visit a casino or two. A Roman Catholic Graveside Service was conducted on April 8th at her final resting place, Signal Hill Cemetary, Hanover.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2022.