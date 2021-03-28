UPTON, Catherine "Dorothy" Smejles, departed this life March 24, 2021. Dorothy was born in Buffalo, New York. She married John Upton Jr. of Bracey, Virginia in 1953. Dorothy had three children: John Richard Upton, Paul Edward Upton and Lynne Marie Upton. Dorothy was a U.S. Air Force wife. The family was stationed at Selfridge Air Force Base Michigan (six years), where all three children were born. Then to Belleville, Illinois at Scott Air Force Base (three years). Next to Ankara, Turkey (three years), Calumet, Michigan (three years at a radar Air Force Base), Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines (three years), Salina, Kansas (one year) and the family's last station was Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland. The family retired to Virginia. Her husband, John Upton Jr., passed five years after retirement at age 48. Catherine went on to earn her RN and her bachelor's degree at the age of 50. She retired from Petersburg Hospital, now Southside Regional Medical Center. Her duty station was 5 South. Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Lynne Marie Upton Glazer (Frankie); her son, John Richard Upton (Sherry); eight grandchildren, Shannon Hubbel, April Upton, Jason Glazer, Robert Glazer, Richard Upton, Brooke Upton, Casey Upton and Skylar Upton. Also surviving are her sisters, Dolly Dzioba (Edward) and Marcie Lipinski (Danny). She was preceded in death by her husband, John Upton Jr.; son, Paul Edward Upton; siblings, Alice Gerevics (Joseph), Alfred Smejles, Richard Smejles (Sandra) and Joan Froeschl. Services will be private. The family is being served by the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son.