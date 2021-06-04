VAUGHAN, Catherine Anne Bomar, widow of Walter Smith Vaughan Jr., mother, grandmother, friend, of Clarksville, Va., went to be with the Lord on June 1, 2021. Catherine Anne "Cathy" was the daughter of Roy Williams Bomar and Annie Sue Jennings Bomar. Catherine Anne was a native of Logan, W.Va., and was reared there. Upon graduating from Logan High School, class of 1953, she went on to graduate as a Registered Nurse from the University of Virginia's School of Nursing in 1956. Catherine Anne's career as a nurse included working with UVA Hospital OB GYN in Charlottesville, Va., Dr. Crowder's Pediatrics Clinic and Fuller Roberts Clinic in South Boston, Va. Mrs. Vaughan devoted her time to working with her husband's business, Vaughan's Foods, until his death in 1978. Mrs. Vaughan was an active member of Clarksville Baptist Church, where she served as treasurer for Clarksville Baptist Kindergarten and Preschool, taught Sunday school, served within the WMU, member of the Rosa Lipfert Circle and multiple committees. Mrs. Vaughan also served as a past board member of Southside Virginia Community College. Catherine Anne was married to the late Walter Smith Vaughan Jr.; and is survived by their daughters, Susan Kay Vaughan Waltman and husband, Steven, of Gibsonville, N.C., Elizabeth Payne Vaughan Nunn and husband, Mark, of Virgilina, Va., Mary Catherine Vaughan and fiance, Andrew Gerber, of Aspen, Colo. Mrs. Vaughan is also survived by three grandsons, William Vaughan Nunn, Payne Atkins Nunn and Ryan Mitchell Waltman. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Oakhurst Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Clarksville Baptist Church, 210 5th Street, Clarksville, Va. 23927. Online condolences may be expressed at wclfh.com
. Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home is caring for the Vaughan family.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 4, 2021.