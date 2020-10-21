HART, Cathryn Lee, 72, of Ashland, went to be with the Lord on September 6, 2020. She was a proud member of Ashland Church of God. She was born on March 4, 1948. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elwood and Nina Bruce. Cathy is survived by her brothers, Randy and Eddie; children, Douglas, Michael and Sharon; and 10 grandchildren. Her ashes were interred at a private, graveside service at Signal Hill Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Ashland Church of God.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 21, 2020.