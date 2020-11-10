DRIGGERS, Cathy L., 77, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord November 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Marie Lawrence; her husband, Donald Driggers. She is survived by her son, Kenny (Kathy); and her daughter, Tracie (Allen); five grandchildren, DJ (Tiffany), Dean (Tes), Natalie, Cullen and Allison; two great-grandchildren, Granger and Gage. Cathy worked as a CNA for 25 years at Cedarfield. The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 11, 2020, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Rd. Graveside service Thursday, 10 a.m. November 12, 2020, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation, www.VBCF.org
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2020.