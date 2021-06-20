Menu
Cecelia K. "Kitty" Mackey
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA
MACKEY, Cecelia K. "Kitty", 97, of Mechanicsville, passed away June 19, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond "Mac" Mackey; parents, Mary and B.A. Dillon; brother, Earl Dillon; sisters, Virginia Osthimer, Mary Terry and Doris Moss; and her son-in-law, James Rutherford. Kitty is survived by her daughter, Sharon Rutherford; grandson, James "Jimmy" Rutherford II (Lori); two great-granddaughters, Kristina and Kathryn Rutherford; great-great grandson, Kannon Canar, all of Mechanicsville; as well as several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Graveside services will follow at 12 noon in Westhampton Memorial Park. The family would like to thank all of the staff at Harmony Community (memory care) and Ascend Hospice for the loving care they gave her. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Cox Rd. #130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060, the Hanover Humane Society, P.O. Box 1011, Ashland, Va. 23005, or the charity of your choice.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 20 to Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Jun
24
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Westhampton Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m so sorry for your loss, she was dear sweet lady. Sending prayers of comfort to the family.
Gwen Rice Barker
Family
June 25, 2021
