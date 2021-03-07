TODD, Cecelia L., 60, of Chesterfield, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. SERVICE TIME UPDATE: Her graveside service will be held on March 16, 3 p.m. at Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832. She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Layne; and mother, Lois Parsley. She is survived by her loving husband, Douglas Todd; sisters, Rhonda Parrent (Billy) and Debbie Nadine Proffitt (Eddie); brother, Darren Layne; nieces, Bridget Crusan (Mitchell), Kayla Pruett (Jon), Cindy Blyer and Austin Parrent (Cortney); great-nephews, Zachery Farris, Easton Parrent and Cooper Pruett; great-nieces, Samantha Fromal (Michael), Magnolia Parrent and Nora Pruett; and great-great-nephews, Colton and Lucas Fromal and Boyd Farris. Cecelia lived life to the fullest, from several trips to the Caribbean to traveling the state, going antiquing and sightseeing, to enjoying her "home resort." Cecelia enjoyed her pool. When not in the pool, Cecelia and her husband enjoyed watching countless birds and chipmunks from their gazebo along with their three yorkies, Olivia, Isabella and Madilin "Madi." In lieu of flowers, her husband requests memorial contributions be made to Pregnancy Help Center of Chesterfield, phcchesterfield.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2021.