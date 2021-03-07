For my dear baby sister Cecelia. Today I have so many thoughts and memories of you they keep me in a daze. We could talk on the phone for hours about family, the past, thing that bothered you but mostly the little ones. With having 5 babies come in less than 1-1/2 years you sure were smitten with them everyday. I am so sad you and Doug did not make it down to our beautiful beach as it was in your plan to put your feet in the sand. I sure will miss floating with you around your pool just giggling at anything. All of us were blessed to have you in our lives and you will be missed so deeply it is hard to think about.

Love you Celie ~Rhonda Jean.

Rhonda Parrent Sister March 9, 2021