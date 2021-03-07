Menu
Cecelia L. Todd
TODD, Cecelia L., 60, of Chesterfield, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. SERVICE TIME UPDATE: Her graveside service will be held on March 16, 3 p.m. at Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832. She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Layne; and mother, Lois Parsley. She is survived by her loving husband, Douglas Todd; sisters, Rhonda Parrent (Billy) and Debbie Nadine Proffitt (Eddie); brother, Darren Layne; nieces, Bridget Crusan (Mitchell), Kayla Pruett (Jon), Cindy Blyer and Austin Parrent (Cortney); great-nephews, Zachery Farris, Easton Parrent and Cooper Pruett; great-nieces, Samantha Fromal (Michael), Magnolia Parrent and Nora Pruett; and great-great-nephews, Colton and Lucas Fromal and Boyd Farris. Cecelia lived life to the fullest, from several trips to the Caribbean to traveling the state, going antiquing and sightseeing, to enjoying her "home resort." Cecelia enjoyed her pool. When not in the pool, Cecelia and her husband enjoyed watching countless birds and chipmunks from their gazebo along with their three yorkies, Olivia, Isabella and Madilin "Madi." In lieu of flowers, her husband requests memorial contributions be made to Pregnancy Help Center of Chesterfield, phcchesterfield.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
16
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Dale Memorial Park
10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield,, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Doug, although I only had the honor to meet you once, at our family reunion. To see Cecelia walk around the room and introduce you to all her crazy relatives and just absolutely glowing, really touched my heart. It is so sad that relatives, especially cousins just seemed to drift apart. I really wish I had gotten more time to visit with you both. It was clear she was deeply in love and loving her life. You are in my thoughts and prayers. She was a beautiful, special lady and will be missed.




Linda Glidewell
Family
March 17, 2021
Doug, Please know that you are remembered in thought and prayer during this difficult time. Cecelia will be greatly missed! She was such a sweet, endearing lady. I will miss her bright smile and wonderful laugh--both were contagious! She sure could light up a room! What a comfort it is to know that we will see her again one day because of her (and our) trust in Jesus! May He be a source of great peace and strength for you now and in the coming days. With much love! Lee and Paula <3
Lee and Paula Davidson
March 16, 2021
Doug and family. We are praying for you all and know this time is so very difficult. Cecelia was a wonderful person with a smile and personality that lit up a room. She was kind to all and loved deeply. Though we were cousins , I did not get to see her much but when I did it was a blessing to me and my husband. In talking with her and knowing she was a believer is comforting as I know where she is for eternity now. Our prayer is God will ease the hearts of those so close to her and heal your broken hearts. God bless.
Love and hugs,
Luther and Janice Cifers
Janice Cifers
March 14, 2021
Doug and family, I am at a loss of words. I´m struggling because I can´t believe I´m having to read that Cecelia is no longer with us. I pray God will give you comfort and memories will bring you peace. I worked with Cecelia many years ago and she was so full of life. RIP my friend
Judy Gilliam Robertson, Alcoa Retired
March 12, 2021
Please accept my deepest condolence to Doug and family. Cecelia and her positive spirit will be remembered forever.
Dongmei
March 11, 2021
Doug and Family

What a lovely women who can wear a smile, such a joy to work with. Always kind and caring for all mankind no matter the issues. Know that she is resting in the arms of her Father.
Christine Gibson
Coworker
March 10, 2021
Doug, our heart hurts deeply for the loss of Cecelia. She was truly a loving, giving, caring, fun, full of life and part of our "framily". Cecelia will always hold a special place in my heart. The love and compassion she showed me during my treatments will always be cherished. My prayers for you, Rhonda, Nadine and Darren and the rest of the family during this process of "till we see you again" celebration of what she was to everyone she came in contact with. Prayers the Lord will give you comfort and strength during this time. We love you.
Randy & Betty Mae
March 10, 2021
Doug, so sorry for your loss. Will keep you and family in prayer during this difficult time. Cecelia was a very special person and have fond memories of times with her.
Janet Hovermale
March 9, 2021
For my dear baby sister Cecelia. Today I have so many thoughts and memories of you they keep me in a daze. We could talk on the phone for hours about family, the past, thing that bothered you but mostly the little ones. With having 5 babies come in less than 1-1/2 years you sure were smitten with them everyday. I am so sad you and Doug did not make it down to our beautiful beach as it was in your plan to put your feet in the sand. I sure will miss floating with you around your pool just giggling at anything. All of us were blessed to have you in our lives and you will be missed so deeply it is hard to think about.
Love you Celie ~Rhonda Jean.
Rhonda Parrent
Sister
March 9, 2021
My deepest sympathy for the family. I worked with Cecelia for many years and she was a beautiful, kind and generous of spirit person. You touched many people´s lives ~ you will be missed. Rest in a Peace.
Nancy Smith
March 8, 2021
Cecelia will always hold a special place in my heart! She always lit up the room with her smile and bubbly personality. She was so loving & giving and always placed others before herself. She was definitely one in a million and will be missed deeply. My sincerest condolences go out to Doug and family during this time.

Love,

Lena Brown
Lena Brown
Coworker
March 8, 2021
PDM Team
March 8, 2021
Doug, I am so saddened for your loss. My heart filled with prayers I´m sending you.!!
Mary Katherine Redmond
March 7, 2021
My condolences to the family. I worked with Cecilia 20 years ago. She was a kind and beautiful spirit. Always enjoyed her pleasant and embracing personality. She is now home with her father. May she Rest In Peace. And may her memory live forever in the hearts of her loved ones.
Marc Nelson
March 7, 2021
My deepest sympathies to the family during this difficult time.
Linda Cibula
March 7, 2021
Doug, I am praying for you, and all the families touched by your loss.
robin nelson
March 7, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
March 7, 2021
