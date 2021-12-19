TYLER, Cecelia V., 95, of Goochland, Va., departed this life Friday, December 17, 2021. She leaves to cherish her memories her children, Renee Trent, Pastor Johnna Tyler-Davis (Robert) and Varanis Tyler; devoted friends, Vivian Walker and Cleo Carter; and a host of other relatives and friends. Her remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, 2530 Dogtown Road, Goochland, Va. 23063, where funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021.



