TYLER, Cecelia V., 95, of Goochland, Va., departed this life Friday, December 17, 2021. She leaves to cherish her memories her children, Renee Trent, Pastor Johnna Tyler-Davis (Robert) and Varanis Tyler; devoted friends, Vivian Walker and Cleo Carter; and a host of other relatives and friends. Her remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, 2530 Dogtown Road, Goochland, Va. 23063, where funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2021.
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Ruth J Quarles
Friend
December 23, 2021
.My thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time. God bless each of you.
Thelma Hughes
Other
December 23, 2021
We would like to express our Deepest Sympathy and Condolences to the family for your loss. Just know God was always in her life and she loved the Lord. May you find strength in knowing God will take care of her now. Prayers for the family during this difficult time.
Waverly & Rose Tillar
December 23, 2021
Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Jim and Lisa Melton
December 22, 2021
May His promise of eternal life be a comfort to you in the loss of your mother.
Wilbert and Bessie Ware
December 22, 2021
Patrice Dotson And Chase Cruz
December 22, 2021
We are truly saddened to her of Mrs. Celie's passing. She was a blessing to be around. On behalf of her dear friend, Doris, Darrell, Delores and the rest of the Cousins family we pray for your peace and comfort.
My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is my strength and my portion forever (Psalm 73:26)
The Cousins Family
December 22, 2021
So sorry for your loss praying that GOD will heal your broken hearts at this difficult time
Jean Randolph & family
Friend
December 22, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences and praying for comfort and strength for you and your family during this difficult time.
MEALY FUNERAL HOME AND STAFF
December 22, 2021
To Johnna, I would like to extend Heartful Sympathy to you and the entire Tyler Family. May find comfort and
strength during this time of Breavement.
Evangeline Howell
December 22, 2021
Although it´s difficult today to see beyond the sorrow, may you find comfort in knowing that you are not alone. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. We pray that God will continue to strengthen and keep you in this hour of bereavement.
Connie Christian Mormon & Family
December 21, 2021
May our Lord bless and comfort you during this time of grief. You are in our thoughts and prayers
Artto and Lorine Fleming
December 21, 2021
Our sincere condolences to you...will be praying God's Comfort and Strength
John & Charlene Donelson
December 21, 2021
We are so sorry for the lost of Mother Tyler. When Travis and I first arrive at LCMI she made us feel so welcome and so loved. We will truly miss her.
Mr. & Mrs. Travis Harris
Family
December 20, 2021
Hutcheson and Burdette Family
December 20, 2021
Bob and Johnna, my sincere condolences to your family. Words can not express the gap we will feel in the community, and church family. Ms Cecelia´s life was a testimony. If we will only be as blessed to live life life like Ms Cecelia.
John Hutcheson
Friend
December 20, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss!
Julia g price
Friend
December 20, 2021
Our condolences and prayers goes to family. She always made me feel welcomed at her home, and I loved her cooking. The last time I heard her voice, she was praying in church. I will miss her.
Gloria W Thompson
Friend
December 20, 2021
Thank You Mother, for your Love and all our talks.
Renee 2
Renee Farrar
December 19, 2021
Sending our sincere condolences to the family. May God continue to embrace the family with His love and care.
Howard and Glenda