BRYANT, Cecil H., passed on April 16, 2022. Cecil was born in Bassett. He joined the Richmond Police Department in 1970, where he served for 35 years. Cecil was Police Sergeant and Acting Lieutenant prior to his retirement. Left to mourn his loss are his wife, Jeri Bryant; children, Abbey Lunden of Dallas, Texas, Ronnie Thomas of Clearlake, Calif., Havilah Thomas of Peoria, Ariz., Tori Lunden of Arlington, Va., Donna Despres (Daryl) of Fairmount, Pa., Dennis Lavinder (Sharon) of Newport, N.C.; grandchildren, Bryson Lunden, Nicholas Lunden, Elijah Thomas, Elliot Lavinder, Sarah Lusby, Daniel Lavinder, Brian Thompson, Rachel Mazzotta, Jennifer Beckers and Bethany Melson; great-grandson, Havilah Ezra Thomas; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Services will be held 1 p.m. April 21, 2022 at the funeral establishment. Interment in Centralia Cemetery. J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, Va., www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2022.