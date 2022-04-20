Menu
Cecil H. Bryant
FUNERAL HOME
J M Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. - Petersburg
102 South Ave
Petersburg, VA
BRYANT, Cecil H., passed on April 16, 2022. Cecil was born in Bassett. He joined the Richmond Police Department in 1970, where he served for 35 years. Cecil was Police Sergeant and Acting Lieutenant prior to his retirement. Left to mourn his loss are his wife, Jeri Bryant; children, Abbey Lunden of Dallas, Texas, Ronnie Thomas of Clearlake, Calif., Havilah Thomas of Peoria, Ariz., Tori Lunden of Arlington, Va., Donna Despres (Daryl) of Fairmount, Pa., Dennis Lavinder (Sharon) of Newport, N.C.; grandchildren, Bryson Lunden, Nicholas Lunden, Elijah Thomas, Elliot Lavinder, Sarah Lusby, Daniel Lavinder, Brian Thompson, Rachel Mazzotta, Jennifer Beckers and Bethany Melson; great-grandson, Havilah Ezra Thomas; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Services will be held 1 p.m. April 21, 2022 at the funeral establishment. Interment in Centralia Cemetery. J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, Va., www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2022.
So very sorry to hear about your loss. I can't do much but if I can let me know. I've appreciated how patient and kind you have been, with esp. my father in-law but me as well, over the years. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Scott Skirbunt-Kozabo
Acquaintance
April 18, 2022
My condolences to the family.
You have my continued thoughts and prayers. Be blessed!
Hilda
Hilda Jones
Friend
April 14, 2022
Jeri, I am so sorry for your loss.
Please let me know if I can help in any way.
Jennie Phipps
Friend
April 9, 2022
